Without a ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Golden Trailer Awards returned this week to award two years worth of trailers, teasers, and TV spots with being the best of the best. To that end, films that came out back in 2019 and those that were released just a few weeks ago found themselves among the winners including Black Widow for Best Fantasy Adventure trailer, A Quiet Place: Part II for Best Horror, and Joker for Best Thriller. In addition the IMAX one-sheet for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won Best Fantasy Adventure Poster while the character posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League won the Best Wildposts award.