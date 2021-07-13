Cancel
Music

Bilibili Macro Link 2021 Concert ‘Life Will Change’ Live Performance, Persona 5 Inspired Opening Video

By Reggy
personacentral.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilibili Macro Link (also known as BML) is an annual event—usually in concert form—dedicated to online culture and performers, taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. This year’s BML took place on July 11, 2021, and featured Persona 5 vocalist Lyn as one of the performers. The beginning of...

personacentral.com

#Art#Persona 5#Live Performance#Mascots#Bml#Atlus#Bilibili Macro Link 2021
