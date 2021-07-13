Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place Part 2 gets surprise early Paramount Plus streaming release

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful run in theaters, the horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is finally watchable at home. The Paramount-made horror movie is now on Paramount Plus, where uses can stream it whenever they want. A Quiet Place Part II takes place directly after the events of the first...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Paramount Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dr. Death,’ ‘A Quiet Place, Part II, ‘Space Jam’ sequel and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “The White Lotus” (TV-MA), a new limited-series comedy set at a luxury resort in Hawaii, uses the collision of privileged characters and working-class employees to navigate issues of race, sex, class and identity swirling through contemporary American culture. It’s a sharp but compassionate social satire from creator Mike White. New episodes arrive each Sunday. (HBO Max)
MoviesMiami Herald

New on DVD: Silent terror returns in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27. "A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of Day 1 when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
Moviespophorror.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Releases this July on Digital, 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD!

Hailed by critics and audiences alike and Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes®, John Krasinski’s “exhilarating” (Sean O’Connell, Cinemablend), and “nerve-shredding” (Tim Grierson, Screen International) thriller A Quiet Place: Part II debuts this July! The A Quiet Place: Part II 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital releases boast exclusive special features that take viewers deeper into the world originated in the global smash hit, A Quiet Place. Follow Krasinski on the set of the new film as he details the cast and crew’s incredible work in a video Director’s Diary; uncover the secrets of the monstrous invaders; dig into the two-film character arc of daughter Regan; watch a breakdown of the unforgettable marina scene, and delve into the extraordinary visual effects and sound design.
MoviesIGN

A Quiet Place Part II - "Directing Emily Blunt" Featurette

In this clip, which comes from the special features available on the Digital and Blu-ray/4K releases of A Quiet Place Part II, Director John Krasinski gives a behind-the-scenes look at how a terrifying car sequence in the movie was filmed. In A Quiet Place Part II, following the deadly events...
MoviesTom's Guide

A Quiet Place 3 release date and everything we know so far

You hear that? A Quiet Place 3 is definitely, actually happening. That said, there are a lot of questions to be answered about what the film actually is, and who will be in it. But after A Quiet Place 2 took a whopping $58 million on its opening weekend, we...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Go Behind The Scenes Of A Quiet Place: Part II In Exclusive Clip

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II is one of the very best examples of quality storytelling and filmmaking. Not only is it an excellent sequel that builds upon the world viewers were introduced to in A Quiet Place, but A Quiet Place: Part II also excels in allowing the audience to see, hear, and feel the world right along with the main characters. A new clip from Paramount Movies goes behind the scenes and spotlights Krasinski’s choice to shift the main character in the sequel.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Paramount makes A Quiet Place II official for 7/27, plus Shawshank 4K & Kieslowski’s Three Colors Trilogy on Ultra HD in France

We’ve got some great Blu-ray and 4K release news to share with you all today... Let’s start with Paramount... as expected, Paramount Home Entertainment has officially announced the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II later this month on 7/27, with the Digital only release expected tomorrow (on 7/13). You’ll also be able to buy a 2-Movie Collection on Blu-ray and Digital. A Quiet Place: Part II in 4K will include Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ builds a rich world and a few striking thrills

A sad truth: a sequel or spinoff to “A Quiet Place” would face an uphill challenge replicating what made the 2018 horror darling such a memorable experience. John Krasinski, director of both – and co-lead of the first –knows that as the second chapter in the Abbott family’s fight against aliens with very astute hearing feels less like, well, a quiet place and more akin to a rich expanding world with more corners to explore.
Movies/Film

The Best Streaming Movies to Watch Right Now: ‘The American Friend,’ ‘The Empty Man,’ A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Barb and Star,’ and More

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Bruno Ganz, Lisa Kreuzer, Gérard Blain. Wim Wenders‘ deliberately paced blend of neo-noir and tone poem, The American Friend is an adaptation of Ripley’s Game by Patricia Highsmith. But this isn’t like the other Ripley adaptations. Wenders is less interested in the plotting and mystery than he is in the curious, unquantifiable relationship between two very different people. One is a frame maker, played by Bruno Ganz. The other is an art seller, and con artist, played by Dennis Hopper. By chance, or perhaps fate, these two cross paths, and an odd friendship begins to form. Ganz’s character is made to believe he has a short time to live (the logistics of this set-up are a bit hard to believe, but just go with it), and thus gets talked into committing murder to score a big payday to leave behind to his family after he’s gone. But the deeper he gets drawn into situations, the more Hopper’s character is drawn to help him out. Robby Müller‘s cinematographer is like something from a wonderful dream.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place: Ranking The 10 Most Terrifying Sounds And Scares In The Franchise So Far

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place movies may be more subtle than the other gruesome horror franchises we’ve come to know over the years. Yet, that’s also the secret weapon that has allowed the series to successfully build its tension as the Abbotts’ attempt to survive an eerie alien apocalypse. As the Eastern philosophy saying goes, “sometimes silence is the most powerful scream.” Between 2018’s A Quiet Place and this year’s A Quiet Place Part II, there’s been some incredible scares and sounds that we’re ready to trace our steps back to.
Moviestelegraphherald.com

New on DVD

"A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of day one when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release On July 27th; Special Features Announced

Hailed by critics and audiences alike and Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes®, John Krasinski’s “exhilarating” (Sean O’Connell, Cinemablend), and “nerve-shredding” (Tim Grierson, Screen International) thriller A QUIET PLACE: PART II debuts on Digital July 13, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Plus, fans can experience the whole Abbott family saga with the 2-Movie Collection, available to buy exclusively on Digital or Blu-ray with bonus content on both films.*
MoviesCNET

A Quiet Place II review: Suspenseful sequel tiptoes onto Paramount Plus

Listen up. A Quiet Place Part II is a near-silent sequel but it's got even more to say in the pandemic era. Written and directed by John Krasinski, with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy on screen, the suspenseful thriller is filled with precision-tooled suspense even if it doesn't expand on the 2018 original as much as it could.
Movies/Film

Shhh, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is Coming to Blu-ray and Digital This Month

After a year-long delay before finally hitting theaters, A Quiet Place Part II is ready to come home. The hit sequel starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy will drop onto digital, Blu-ray, and DVD this month, so if you never got around to catching this one on the big screen, you’ll finally have a chance to check it out.
MoviesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: How to stream the horror sequel

The box office hit “A Quiet Place Part II” has been out in theaters since Friday, May 28. Though, here are the new ways you can finally stream the horror sequel blockbuster. But first...background:. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who are married in real life, starred together in the original...
TV & VideosSFGate

'Grease' Prequel 'Rise of The Pink Ladies' Gets Series Order at Paramount Plus

The “Grease” prequel takes place four years before Sandy and Danny’s relationship throws Rydell High into a tailspin. Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest guys in school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms and spark a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. The hour-long musical comedy will highlight the rise of the original four Pink Ladies— Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy— long before they had to whip into shape the clean-cut new girl from Australia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy