NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council unanimously approved more than $400,000 to repair and paint the cupola, or small dome, on top of Norwalk City Hall last week. According to a memo from Alan Lo, the city’s building and facilities manager, the cupola restoration project initially came about as a part of the 2018-19 capital budget process. About $250,000 was allocated at that time, but after an architect assessed the conditions of the structure, a more “significant restoration” was needed instead of a simple repair and repaint, Lo wrote.