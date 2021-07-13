Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Factbox: What do the EU’s new climate policies mean for Europe?

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Union will on Wednesday unveil its most ambitious plan yet to fight climate change, with a dozen policies setting out in unprecedented detail how to overhaul its 27 economies to become greener this decade. The EU will publish hundreds of pages of proposed rules. Member states...

b975.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#The European Parliament#Co2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

EU readies for radical overhaul of climate, energy policy

The European Commission will table a package of energy and climate laws on Wednesday designed to facilitate the EU's transition to a net zero economy. Among the 13 legislative proposals are plans to reform the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), a carbon market that is the cornerstone of Europe's climate policy.
EnvironmentThe Independent

Watch live EU commissioners release draft of new climate policy proposals

The European Union is set to unveil its "Fit for 55" package of revised climate and energy laws on Wednesday morning. With a draft of ambitious plans designed to cut emissions drastically over the next decade, the EU aims to take the lead in climate policy action among the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters.
Economynaturalgasworld.com

What would an EU carbon border adjustment mechanism mean

The European Commission is expected to formally propose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as part of today’s “Fit for 55” package. The European Commission is expected to formally propose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as part of today’s “Fit for 55” package. James Whiteside, global head of multi-commodity...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Reactions to EU's "Fit for 55" climate plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its most ambitious plan to tackle climate change and set out how the European Union’s 27 countries can meet a collective goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. GOVERNMENTS/POLITICIANS. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Factbox - What do the EU's new climate policies mean for Europe?

By Isla Binnie and Kate Abnett (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday unveiled its most ambitious plan yet to fight climate change, with a dozen policies setting out in unprecedented detail how to overhaul its 27 economies to become greener this decade. The European Commission, which designs EU policies, published hundreds of pages of proposed rules. Member states and the European Parliament will need to negotiate and approve each one.
Environmentkdal610.com

Europe to unveil sweeping climate change policy blueprint

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will on Wednesday unveil its most ambitious plan yet to tackle climate change, aiming to pull ahead in the race among the world’s biggest economies to turn far-off green goals into concrete action this decade. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, will set...
Internettheiet.org

WhatsApp accused of breaching consumer rights in the EU over new privacy policy

WhatsApp has been accused of “multiple breaches” of EU consumer rights for pressuring its users to accept new terms of use and a revised privacy policy. In January this year, the Facebook-owned messaging app introduced new data-collection terms for when users interact with businesses on the platform. People were originally given until the next month to accept the terms, before a massive public backlash forced Facebook to extend this to May before features of the app would start becoming unavailable.
Economyb975.com

EU will introduce cut-off date for combustion cars: Commission head

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union plans to introduce an absolute cut-off date after which all manufacturers will have to stop producing combustion-powered cars, the head of its executive Commission said. Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung that even though a dozen European carmakers...
EconomyAviation Week

Europe's New Environmental Rules Will Mean Higher Costs For Airlines

With a Europe-wide aviation fuel tax, changes to emissions trading and a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandate, airlines are digesting the broad-ranging content of the European Commission’s proposed new “Fit for 55” sustainability legislation. One thing is certain: The new rules will mean higher... Europe's New Environmental Rules Will Mean...
Businessb975.com

Nike loses fight against EU probe into Dutch tax deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. sportswear maker Nike on Wednesday lost its fight to stop a probe into its Dutch tax affairs, as Europe’s second-highest court backed an EU investigation opened two years ago. The EU case was part of a crackdown on multinationals’ sweetheart tax deals with EU countries that Brussels...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: What the EU’s Fit for 55 means for hydrogen

The European Commission presented its Fit for 55 package of policy proposals to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. Among other documents and strategies published on Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed the revision of key EU directives in the energy field, including the Energy Taxation Directive (ETD) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). The Commission also proposed the revision of the Emission Trading System (ETS). All these proposals are somehow related to hydrogen. “The lowest minimum rate of €0.15/GJ applies to electricity – regardless of its use -, advanced sustainable biofuels and biogas, and renewable fuels of non-biological origin such as renewable hydrogen. Low-carbon hydrogen and related fuels will also benefit from that same rate for a transitional period of 10 years,” reads the Commission’s statement on the ETD revision. The proposed RED revision seeks to convert into EU law some of the concepts outlined in the energy system integration and hydrogen strategies published in 2020.
Environmentfinance-commerce.com

How Europe’s climate agenda will affect businesses

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. FRANKFURT, Germany — Cars with internal combustion engines will disappear from European showrooms by 2035. Steel producers and cement makers will pay for every ton of carbon dioxide their factories emit. Cargo ships may not be able to dock in ports like Rotterdam, Netherlands, or Hamburg, Germany, unless they run on cleaner fuels. Commercial airliners will be required to fill up with synthetic fuel produced with green energy.
EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

The EU Green Deal Just Raised the Bar on Climate Policy

In my weekly column for World Politics Review, I detail the European Commission’s new 12-point climate change plan, the challenges the plan faces, and whether other countries will follow its lead. Last week the European Commission seized global leadership on climate change, unveiling a sweeping scheme to reduce the EU’s...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

The EU’s groundbreaking climate law needs data

For years, manufacturers have watched with apprehension as the European Union debated a policy that could send shockwaves across the world’s heavy industries. Europe’s aim: To level the playing field between EU companies that pay for their carbon pollution and those overseas that don’t. Consider steel. Across Europe, steelmakers are...
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

Factbox: EU’s COVID-19 vaccine donations so far

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU member states have pledged to share about 160 million COVID-19 vaccines, but only a small portion has been shipped so far, according to an EU internal document reviewed by Reuters. Out of the 160 million, just over 126 million will go to COVAX, a programme run...
Industrysimpleflying.com

IATA Disagrees With European Commission Decision On Slots

The Geneva, Switzerland-based International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called the European Commission decision on slots “out of touch with reality.” The European Commission has told airlines that for winter 2021/2022, they will need to use at least 50% of their airport slot allocations or risk losing them. Following the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy