Factbox: What do the EU’s new climate policies mean for Europe?

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 13 days ago

(Reuters) – The European Union will on Wednesday unveil its most ambitious plan yet to fight climate change, with a dozen policies setting out in unprecedented detail how to overhaul its 27 economies to become greener this decade. The EU will publish hundreds of pages of proposed rules. Member states and the European Parliament will need to negotiate and approve each one.

