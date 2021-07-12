Shop That Exclusively Sells PA Made Wine & Spirts, “PA Libations Philadelphia” Opens in the Reading Terminal Market!
Shop That Exclusively Sells PA Made Wine & Spirts, “PA Libations Philadelphia” Opens in the Reading Terminal Market!. Attention wine & spirit sippers, there’s now a new place to get your bottles. If you remember back in May we announced that Pennsylvania Libations Philadelphia was coming to the Reading Terminal Market, now it looks like they’re finally open. This marks the third locations for the Pittsburgh-based wine and spirits shop, which sells Pennsylvania-made wine, spirits, and cider.wooderice.com
