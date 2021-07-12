Acclaimed Italian BYOB “A Mano” Reopens in Fairmount!
Acclaimed Italian BYOB “A Mano” Reopens in Fairmount!. A Mano (2244 Fairmount Ave.) , the acclaimed seasonal Italian BYOB from the Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group (TWRG), is pleased to announce its highly-anticipated grand re-opening with the exciting addition of new Executive Chef George Sabatino on Wednesday, July 14, featuring an all-new menu of hand-crafted, soulful dishes in its welcoming and picturesque Fairmount location.wooderice.com
