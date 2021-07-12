Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Acclaimed Italian BYOB “A Mano” Reopens in Fairmount!

By Hec
wooderice.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed Italian BYOB “A Mano” Reopens in Fairmount!. A Mano (2244 Fairmount Ave.) , the acclaimed seasonal Italian BYOB from the Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group (TWRG), is pleased to announce its highly-anticipated grand re-opening with the exciting addition of new Executive Chef George Sabatino on Wednesday, July 14, featuring an all-new menu of hand-crafted, soulful dishes in its welcoming and picturesque Fairmount location.

wooderice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Mano#Sous Chef#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Twrg#Safran Turney Hospitality#Fork And Monk S Caf#Best New Restaurant#Philadelphia Magazine#A Mano Sabatino#Aldine#Co Owner#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Chef Owner#Heritage Farms#Covid Lockdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated. Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy