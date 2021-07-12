The Twisted Tail Hosts Ultimate Bourbon Tasting and Blind Whiskey Tasting
The Twisted Tail Hosts Ultimate Bourbon Tasting and Blind Whiskey Tasting. The Twisted Tail, the popular Southern-inspired restaurant, bar and live music venue on Headhouse Square known for its extensive array of brown spirits, is hosting an exclusive Owner’s Collection Tasting of several hard-to-find and award-winning bourbons, ideal for the bourbon aficionado on Friday, July 23 from 6:30 pm – 9 pm and its first-ever Blind Tasting whiskey event, perfect for the whiskey novice on Sunday, August 15 at 2 pm.wooderice.com
