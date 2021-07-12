The Twisted Tail Hosts Ultimate Bourbon Tasting and Blind Whiskey Tasting

As has been well documented in the whiskey world, Michter’s set a record last year when a barrel of its 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon sold at auction in London for £166,000 ($209,462). That’s a hefty sum for bourbon, even an entire barrel of it, and even for one that’s generally as good as this annual bottling usually is. The 2021 release of Michter’s 10 Year Old Bourbon just hit the market in May, and while you won’t have to pay 200 grand for a bottle, you will likely find it being sold for well above the SRP of $150 if you’re lucky enough to spot it in your local liquor store. So this all leads to the question: Is it worth it?