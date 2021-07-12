Cancel
Food & Drinks

The Twisted Tail Hosts Ultimate Bourbon Tasting and Blind Whiskey Tasting

By Hec
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twisted Tail Hosts Ultimate Bourbon Tasting and Blind Whiskey Tasting. The Twisted Tail, the popular Southern-inspired restaurant, bar and live music venue on Headhouse Square known for its extensive array of brown spirits, is hosting an exclusive Owner’s Collection Tasting of several hard-to-find and award-winning bourbons, ideal for the bourbon aficionado on Friday, July 23 from 6:30 pm – 9 pm and its first-ever Blind Tasting whiskey event, perfect for the whiskey novice on Sunday, August 15 at 2 pm.

