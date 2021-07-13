Cancel
Marietta, OH

Gamaliel Perruci

Marietta Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamaliel Perruci, 59, passed away July 9, 2021, after a 21-year battle with prostate cancer. His family is thankful for his fighting spirit, as he lived to see all three of his children successfully launch into adulthood. For that, his wife Kathleen and their children Caroline, Rebecca Payne (Chris), and Alexander (fiancee Sara Brunner) are forever grateful. Gama also leaves behind a loving sister, Lidia Ribeiro of Salvador, Brazil; and two brothers, Gerson of Itabaianinha, Brazil, and Eri of Paris, France; as well as their families.

