CICS takes over as mental health provider for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Wright counties

MASON CITY — An open house was held this morning at the offices for Cerro Gordo County’s new mental health service provider. The county’s Board of Supervisors last September approved joining “CICS”, formerly known as Central Iowa Community Services. The county had been among 19 counties that were part of “County Social Services” which provided financial support for mental health and disability services programs to individuals. The county the last few years had been exploring leaving County Social Services due to concerns raised about rising costs and quality of services in the region.