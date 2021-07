This week, Atlus confirmed Persona 6 was in active development. Unfortunately, it didn't couple this with a reveal trailer, platforms, a release date, or anything salient. In fact, it didn't even couple this with any details of the insignificant variety. Persona fans can take solace knowing the next entry in the series is in development, but for now, this is all they have to chew on. Nonetheless, this is enough to have Persona fans excited, and now some new comments from the game's director have fans even more excited.