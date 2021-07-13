The Latest: Netherlands coronavirus cases soar among young

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 187.8 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.04 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 607,771, as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast in states with low vaccination rates. In Europe, there was alarm at a 500% increase in cases in The Netherlands after it fully reopened, including night clubs, raising concerns about the U.K. which is planning to fully reopen July 19, against the advice of scientists and health experts. Some 37% of new Dutch cases happened in a hospitality venue, such as a bar of club, the Guardian reported.