The Latest: Netherlands coronavirus cases soar among young

By The Associated Press
newsitem.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch public health institute says coronavirus infections in the Netherlands skyrocketed by more than 500% over the last week. The surge follows the scrapping of almost all lockdown restrictions and the reopening of night clubs in late June as the more contagious delta variant gained ground. The public health institute’s weekly update issued Tuesday showed that nearly 52,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

