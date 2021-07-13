The French Dispatch – first-look review
Wes Anderson’s star-studded, multi-chaptered tribute to The New York is his most impressionistic work to date. Anyone who is familiar with LWLies knows we’re pretty big fans of Wes Anderson; his tenth feature seemed tailor-made to appeal to movie lovers who also appreciate the art of print journalism. Concerning the French foreign bureau of the fictional Liberty Kansas Evening Sun newspaper, the film follows three separate storylines gathered together within the The French Dispatch’s final issue, to be released upon the passing of its founder and editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr (Bill Murray).lwlies.com
