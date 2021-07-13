Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The French Dispatch – first-look review

By @thethirdhan
lwlies.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWes Anderson’s star-studded, multi-chaptered tribute to The New York is his most impressionistic work to date. Anyone who is familiar with LWLies knows we’re pretty big fans of Wes Anderson; his tenth feature seemed tailor-made to appeal to movie lovers who also appreciate the art of print journalism. Concerning the French foreign bureau of the fictional Liberty Kansas Evening Sun newspaper, the film follows three separate storylines gathered together within the The French Dispatch’s final issue, to be released upon the passing of its founder and editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr (Bill Murray).

lwlies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The French Dispatch#Dispatches#Lwlies#French#The The French Dispatch#Jkl Berensen#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The French Dispatch’ Review: Wes Anderson’s Dizzyingly Intricate Homage to 20th-Century Newsmen and Women

Journalists are the heroes in “The French Dispatch,” so expect film critics to be a little bit biased in their embrace of Wes Anderson’s latest. It flatters the field, after all, just not in the way that Pulitzer-centric mega-scoop sagas “All the President’s Men” or “Spotlight” may have done before. Anderson is more of a miniaturist, albeit one whose vision grows more expansive — and more impressive — with each successive project.
MoviesVanity Fair

Watch Timothée Chalamet’s The French Dispatch Bathtub Manifesto

Trust is vital in the relationship between a sharp-minded editor and an emotionally overwrought writer—but that bond is even more intimate when the scribe happens to be presenting his work while nude in a bathtub. Such is the circumstance we encounter with Timothée Chalamet’s precocious revolutionary Zeffirelli and Frances McDormand’s stoic veteran journalist Lucinda Krementz in this exclusive clip from filmmaker Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
Movieslwlies.com

Hold Me Tight – first-look review

Mathieu Amalric’s engrossing family drama is further proof that Vicky Krieps is one of the world’s most exciting actors. Vicky Krieps is in two films at Cannes this year, Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island and Mathieu Amalric’s Hold Me Tight. Adapted from playwright Claudine Galéa’s powerful source material ‘I Am Coming Back from Far’, the latter is a gritty, engrossing tale of love and loss in which Krieps delivers her strongest performance since her star-making performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread.
Movieslwlies.com

Memoria – first-look review

Tilda Swinton is extraordinary in a film by Apichatpong Weerasethakul which comprises of “pure vibes”. Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s films are about the calm after the storm. In films like Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives and Cemetery of Splendour, room tone and the rustle of the natural world seem to hum with the aftereffects of war, migration and other trauma – the border between present and past is porous, if you let yourself settle into the becalmed tone and sleepy mood of his scenes, and tune into the vibrations.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther 2,’ Bassam Tariq to Direct Marvel’s ‘Blade’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Michaela Coel may destroy Black Panther: In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, the details of the Black Panther sequel are anyone’s guess, but we do have an update on some of the Marvel movie’s cast. Variety reports that I May Destroy You breakout Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an undisclosed role. Could she be a villain? An ally to or member of T’Challa’s family? Who knows. But we do also now know, courtesy of two different Collider interviews, that Angela Bassett and Winston Duke are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles as Queen Ramonda and M’Baku. The movie is now filming and will release on July 8, 2022.
Movieslwlies.com

Nitram – first-look review

Justin Kurzel’s difficult drama about a notorious mass murderer falls into familiar pitfalls of the true crime genre. Justin Kurzel is quickly becoming the foremost cinematic chronicler of Australian true crime. Having kicked off his directing career in 2011 with Snowtown, recalling the series of murders committed in and around Adelaide in the 1990s, he covered the exploits of outlaw Ned Kelly in his last feature, True History of the Kelly Gang, in 2019.
Worldlwlies.com

Paris, 13th District – first-look review

Cannes favourite Jacques Audiard returns to the Croisette with a low-key love story set around the fringes of the French capital. Jacques Audiard is a familiar face at Cannes, having first competed for the Palme d’Or in 1996 with A Self-Made Hero, receiving critical acclaim for A Prophet in 2009, and finally scooping the coveted main prize for Dheepan in 2015. His films frequently favour emotional turmoil (see whale-heavy romance Rust and Bone) and his latest, Paris, 13th District, is no exception.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The French Dispatch’: Frances McDormand, & Timothée Chalamet Discuss The Typos In The Film’s First Clip [Watch]

Well, Wes Anderson‘s “The French Dispatch” has premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and it appears to be a big hit, some saying it’s one of Anderson’s best pictures and even stronger than his celebrated last live-action film, “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Our critic Jessica Kiang wrote about the film, “’The French Dispatch”… is a work of such unparalleled Andersonian wit, that at times the sheer level of detail – mobile, static, graphic and typographic – that bedecked the screen was enough to make your correspondent’s jaw slacken.”
Movieslwlies.com

Belle – first-look review

A teenage girl finds online fame in Mamoru Hosoda’s internet-age update of Beauty and the Beast. In the virtual world of U, five billion users congregate to chat, sing and hang out, represented by ‘AS’ – avatars based on biometric information that reveals a person’s “true self”. Suzu, a nervous teenager traumatised by the death of her mother, is a new sign-up who quickly rediscovers her passion for singing when she reinvents herself as a pink-haired character with a stylish wardrobe and a powerful set of pipes. She amasses millions of followers in U, but to the real world she’s still shy, secretive Suzu, who has a strained relationship with her father and secretly pines after her childhood best friend, Shinobu.
Movieslwlies.com

Bergman Island – first-look review

A masterful dissection of love, memory and autobiography from the ever-wonderful French maestro, Mia Hansen-Løve. I flew to Paris in 2019 to interview the French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve about her autobiographical 2011 film, Goodbye First Love, which covers over a decade in the life of Camille (Lola Créton). When the...
MoviesGamespot

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch Gets Revolutionary First Clip

The first clip from The French Dispatch has been released. The cast of the new film from Wes Anderson includes Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, and it releases on October 16. The title of the film refers to an American magazine operating out of a French...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Timothée Chalamet pranked by Tilda Swinton during standing ovation for The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch, had its long-awaited premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday (12 July), and Tilda Swinton celebrated the occasion with a schoolgirl-esque prank on fellow cast member Timothée Chalamet.The pair were both in the audience as Anderson’s latest work received a nine-minute standing ovation. As the applause rang out, Swinton embraced Chalamet while surreptitiously affixing her ‘Tilda Swinton’ seat-holder sign to his back.The moment was captured by Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote on Twitter: ““Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during The French Dispatch standing ovation.” You can watch the...
Movieslwlies.com

A Hero – first-look review

Asghar Farhadi’s exceptional Iran-centred drama is a soulful reflection on the morality of crime. The song which played on the red carpet before Asghar Farhadi presented his latest film, A Hero, was Bruce Springsteen’s ‘The River’. In stark contrast to the schlocky pop covers which usually soundtrack gala events at Cannes (or anywhere), Springsteen’s ballad about Reagan-era malaise seemed to set the tone for Farhadi’s searing drama.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Netflix To Have A Heavy Presence At The Venice Film Festival; Paolo Sorrentino’s Latest Among Their Lineup

With the Cannes Film Festival in the rearview, the next big festival to focus on this fall will be the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival. Major films are already tipped to debut there, Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi blockbuster “Dune” Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama “Spencer,” “Halloween Kills,” and new films by Pedro Almodovar and Jane Campion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy