Remembering “Mr. Wonderful” and his Ties to Louisiana

By Jay Whatley
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wrestling legend Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away. Let's look at his ties with the state of Louisiana. His name was Paul Orndorff, but many wrestling fans around the world will remember him as "Mr. Wonderful". His immense wrestling career took off back in the 1970's and spanned across generations. Orndorff retired as an in-ring performer in 2000 following a neck injury sustained during the WCW pay-per-view Fall Brawl.

Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

