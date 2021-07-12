Todd Schnake named 2021 Ray-Pec Teacher of Year

Congratulations to our 2021 Ray-Pec Teacher of the Year, Todd Schnake, on being selected as a Kansas City Regional Teacher of the Year! The Kansas City Regional Professional Development Center chose Schnake as one of six honorees for the award. The Missouri Teacher of the Year will be selected from among the 34 regional winners throughout the state. As a regional winner, Schnake will receive a $250 cash award and a plaque at a recognition banquet sponsored by the Missouri State Board of Education.