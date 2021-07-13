Cancel
Arizona State

Conflict over gun laws

pinalcentral.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm is brewing in the conflict between the city of Tucson and the state of Arizona. The only result will be a future Supreme Court case. In April, Doug Ducey signed HB 2111 into law. This bill prevents cities and towns from promulgating gun ordinances that violate state gun laws, an example being a town prohibiting lawful gun owners from possessing AR-15 rifles. Recently, Tucson passed a resolution proclaiming the city will adhere to federal gun laws, even federal laws that are contrary to Arizona’s state gun laws.

