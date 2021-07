Health authorities are cracking down on vaccination centres breaking rank with official guidance and offering early second doses to young people, amid “confusion” over the best time to receive their follow-up jab. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised that second doses should be given no earlier than eight weeks after a first jab, citing evidence which shows that the longer interval provides higher levels of protection than the usual three-week gap.Follow live: Early second vaccine warning as medics urge continuation of some measures after 19 JulyBut many GP-run sites and large-scale vaccination centres have defied these...