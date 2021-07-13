Protecting Your Business Against Malware in the Cloud

If you say a person or organization “goes to great lengths” to achieve something, it means they try very hard and perhaps do extreme things to accomplish their goal. One example I’ve seen is that of more traditional companies “going to great lengths” to “hide” the cloud from their pool of potential technical consumers doing work like development. Instead of saying, “Here it is,” they block or restrict users from direct consumption. Under this model, developers don’t directly login to Azure or AWS, they go to the “internal corporate portal” and fill out a request form for the resources they want and submit it. Then, someone eventually processes the request and creates what is needed.