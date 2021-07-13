Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Protecting Your Business Against Malware in the Cloud

By Tripwire Guest Authors
securityboulevard.com
 13 days ago

There are multitudes of advantages that the cloud has to offer to companies. These include making the task of security management more accessible. However, there are still many gray areas associated with the cloud and its implications for an organization’s overall security. With the widespread implementation of cloud-based computing within enterprises, the conversation surrounding security management has become somewhat convoluted, which has only added to the difficulty of making effective security decisions.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Malware#In The Cloud#Business Models#The State Of Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersgamingideology.com

Microsoft issues an urgent warning to all Windows 10 users – ignoring can be costly

Microsoft is warning users of its popular Windows operating systems to look out for increasingly sophisticated scams that can end up being costly. The Redmond-based company says it continues to be informed of a growing number of attacks that attempt to trick users into handing over personal information and credit card information through fake tech support alerts. These scams are nothing new, but Microsoft is warning its customers about the latest techniques cyber criminals are using in an attempt to cash in on unsuspecting PC owners.
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Beware: Some Windows 11 installers infect your PC with malware

Microsoft surprised fans a few weeks ago with the Windows version we thought we’d never get. After several years of Windows 10, we’re finally moving up a digit to Windows 11. The new operating system isn’t just a cosmetic upgrade that brings over a new paint job. Microsoft has developed several new features for the latest release that make it a notable upgrade. Windows 11 is available right away in beta form. You can download and install it on a supported machine after signing up for the Insider program that Microsoft runs. Getting Windows 11 in any other way is ill-advised...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Anexinet partners with Ping Identity to improve cybersecurity offerings for customers

Anexinet announced the company has partnered with Ping Identity. The partnership will combine Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) with Anexinet’s cybersecurity assessments to help customers secure their data through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. Anexinet joins a growing list...
Technologytechgig.com

The rise in demand for skilled cloud computing professionals

To build their digital presence and stay updated with changing market needs, during these pandemic times, every business is leveraging cloud resources. "Digital-first" is the latest buzz word for every business. With every business choosing a digital-first approach. cloud computing. needs have seen an accelerated growth. Moving businesses to the...
SoftwareIT Jungle

IBM Thwarts Ransomware in FlashSystem with New Data Safeguard

The steep uptick in ransomware attacks this summer has gained the full attention of business and tech leaders at businesses of all sizes. It also has the attention of IT vendors, including IBM, which last week added a new data protection mechanism to FlashSystem intended to help thwart ransomware attacks.
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Retailhelpnetsecurity.com

How to develop a skilled cybersecurity team

What skills should aspiring information security workers possess and work on? What certifications can come in handy more than others? What strategies should organizations employ to develop a well-staffed cybersecurity team? Where should they look for talent? What advice do those already working in the field have for those who want to enter it?
Computersdevops.com

Stop Hiding the Cloud From Your Developers

If you say a person or organization “goes to great lengths” to achieve something, it means they try very hard and perhaps do extreme things to accomplish their goal. One example I’ve seen is that of more traditional companies “going to great lengths” to “hide” the cloud from their pool of potential technical consumers doing work like development. Instead of saying, “Here it is,” they block or restrict users from direct consumption. Under this model, developers don’t directly login to Azure or AWS, they go to the “internal corporate portal” and fill out a request form for the resources they want and submit it. Then, someone eventually processes the request and creates what is needed.
Internettech.co

Ecommerce Security: Main Threats and Tips to Avoid Them 2021

Our independent reviews and recommendations are funded in part by affiliate commissions, at no extra cost to our readers. Click to Learn More. Running an ecommerce business is hard enough, even without having to deal with security threats. Creating a secure environment for your customers is essential, but it’s particularly...
BusinessCIO

TTX tackles turnover in moving ERP to the cloud

Railcar pooling company TTX is undergoing its second digital transformation, the first of which saw it ditch its mainframe for x86 servers. Now, it’s heading for the cloud. When Bruce Schinelli, CIO and vice president of IT, joined TTX in late 2006 most of its systems were mainframe-based. “We had a very small footprint in any other kind of environment,” he says. The following year, the company began rewriting its applications from the ground up, a process that took six years. “We were one of the few that actually completely exited the mainframe platform and didn’t just hide a bunch of the processes in the background,” he says.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Growing Microsoft 365 Backup Margins with an MSA Bundle Strategy

There are a couple different ways Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can sell Microsoft 365 backup. First, as a separate line item ‘a la carte’ style, second, as part of your data protection stack, or third, bundled into a managed services agreement (MSA). While all of these methods are better than not selling Microsoft 365 backup, bundling data protection into your MSA does more than just yield the highest margins. See why MSPs are prioritizing business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) as part of a layered security approach to keep businesses running.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Cloud Compliance Software Market is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Nutanix

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Compliance Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Compliance Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Computersaithority.com

Blue Hexagon Augments AWS Network Firewall With AI-based Cloud-Native Threat Detection

Real-time Protection Against Ransomware and Unknown Cloud Threats – powered by Deep Learning. Blue Hexagon, a leading agentless cloud-native AI security platform, announced the native integration of Blue Hexagon’s industry-leading real-time deep learning based threat detection with AWS Network Firewall for real-time protection. This integration provides protection against known threats, variants of known threats, as well as unknown 0-day threats for which no signatures exist. As the leading cloud security platform, for actionable visibility, real-time threat defense and continuous compliance, this integration underscores Blue Hexagon’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the AWS customers who need to secure their data, network and workloads in the cloud.
Small BusinessTulsa World

Business viewpoint: Protecting your small business from a data breach

Data breaches are on the rise, and small businesses need to be thinking about how to protect themselves. According to a report by the National Cyber Security Alliance, small businesses have seen a 400%-plus increase in cyberattacks over the last two years. Ironically, this same report said that 60% of the small businesses surveyed felt they were an unlikely target of cybercriminals.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Mind the Backdoor

We take great effort to fortify our front doors, whilst leaving backdoors unprotected or ajar. Consider that both SolarWinds and Kaseya are most widely used at mid-sized enterprises. Why then, is it worthwhile for hackers to exploit their vulnerabilities? The answer lies in the fact that mid-sized enterprises are suppliers to large enterprises. While large enterprises fortify their front doors, these are only used by their own employees and customers, suppliers and contractors use the backdoor.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Attackers deploy cryptominers on Kubernetes clusters via Argo Workflows

Threat actors are abusing misconfigured Argo Workflows instances to deploy cryptocurrency miners on Kubernetes (K8s) clusters. Kubernetes is an open-source system that helps to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized workloads, services, and apps over clusters of hosts. Argo Workflows is the most popular workflow execution engine for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy