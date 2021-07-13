Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

France Consumer Price Index (CPI) MoM

investing.com
 14 days ago

The French Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the changes in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the EUR, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the EUR.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#France#Cpi#Eur#French#Eur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Japan Corporate Services Price Index (CSPI) YoY

The Corporate Services Price Index (CSPI) measures the change in the price of goods sold by corporations. It is a leading indicator of consumer price inflation. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the JPY, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the JPY.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Japan Services PPI Growth Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Japan's services producer prices grew at a slower pace in June, the Bank of Japan reported on Tuesday. The services producer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 1.5 percent increase seen in May. On a monthly basis, the services PPI edged up...
WorldForexTV.com

Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Weakens In July

Finland’s consumer confidence and industrial morale weakened in July, separate survey results showed on Tuesday. The consumer sentiment index decreased to 4.4 in July from 4.6 in June, Statistics Finland said. Among the four components, expectation concerning consumers’ own economic at present improved in July and intentions to spend money...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Finland Producer Price Inflation Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer price inflation eased in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday. Producer prices increased 11.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 11.2 percent rise in May. The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products and...
Industryinvesting.com

France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

The French Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) measures the activity level of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector; a reading below 50 indicates contraction. Traders watch these surveys closely as purchasing managers usually have early access to data about their company’s performance, which can be a leading indicator of overall economic performance.
Economyinvesting.com

Germany Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

The German Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) measures the activity level of purchasing managers in the services sector. The report is based on surveys of over 300 business executives in private sector services companies. Data is usually released on the third working day of each month.Each response is weighted according...
BusinessThe Independent

Consumer confidence edged above March 2020 levels in July – index

Consumer confidence edged above March 2020 pre-lockdown levels in July, according to an index. GfK’s UK consumer confidence barometer measures how households feel about their own financial situation and the wider economy. The overall index score in July was minus seven, edging up from minus nine in June. While this...
Worldinvesting.com

French Markit Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

The PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services are based on surveys of over 300 business executives in private sector manufacturing companies and also 300 private sector services companies.Data is usually released on the third working day of each month.Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Replies from larger companies have a greater impact on the final index numbers than those from small companies.Results are presented by question asked, showing the percentage of respondents reporting an improvement, deterioration or no change since the previous month.From these percentages, an index is derived: a level of 50.0 signals no change since the previous month, above 50.0 signals an increase (or improvement), below 50.0 a decrease (or contraction).
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

US Consumers Prices Index post largest gain in 13 years; inflation has likely peaked

On Tuesday, US Labour Department data had unveiled that its index for US Consumers Prices – the changes in prices paid off by the Americans for goods and services at a given period of time - had accelerated by the most in thirteen years in June, as a sharp shoot-up in prices of used vehicles alongside trucks had represented more than a third of the gains in CPI (Consumer Prices Index) last month.
Worldinvesting.com

New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) MoM

The Food Price Index (FPI) measures the change in the cost of food and food services purchased by households. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the NZD, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the NZD.
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 52.2 In July – Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2. That’s down from 52.4, although it remains above the boom-or-but line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both...
EconomyForexTV.com

New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, imports were worth NZ$5.4 billion and exports were at NZ$5.87 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$469 million. Japan will see July results for the manufacturing,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Malaysia: Inflation loses traction in June – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting assess the latest inflation figures in the Malaysian economy. “Consumer price index (CPI) posted a smaller gain of 3.4% y/y in Jun (May: +4.4%), a tad lower than our estimate and Bloomberg consensus of 3.5%. Year-ago high base effects and the impact of a nationwide lockdown on demand for selected food and non-essential goods and services (i.e. clothing & footwear, personal care & effects, and air flight) were among factors pulling down headline inflation last month, amid the continuation of government relief measures (i.e. electricity bill discounts and car sales tax exemption).”
EconomyForexTV.com

China's Industrial Profits Growth Moderates In June

China’s industrial profits growth moderated in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday. Industrial profits increased notably by 20 percent on a yearly basis in June, but this was slower than the 36.4 percent growth posted in May. The statistical office said high commodity prices continue...
Economyinvesting.com

New Zealand Business NZ Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

The Business NZ Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) measures the activity level of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 indicates expansion; a reading below 50 indicates contraction. It gives an indication about the health of the manufacturing section and production growth in New Zealand. A higher than...
EconomyForexTV.com

New Zealand Posts NZ$261 Million Trade Surplus In June

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$261 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – down from NZ$489 million in May. Exports climbed NZ$871 million or 17 percent on year to NZ$5.95 billion, up from NZ$5.89 billion in the previous month. Imports jumped NZ$1.1 billion or...
Marketsinvezz.com

NZD/USD forecast as New Zealand exports and imports surge

The NZD/USD pair remained in a tight range after strong New Zealand trade data. New Zealand exports rose to a record level in the second quarter. Imports rose by 24% year-on-year in June this year. The NZD/USD pair was little-changed during the Asian session as traders reflected on the latest...
EconomyForexTV.com

Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rises In July

Turkey’s manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose in July, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday. The capacity utilization rate rose to 76.7 percent in July from 76.6 percent in June. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 76.4 percent in July from 76.3 percent...
EconomyForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore’s industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy