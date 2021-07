The Consumers Price Index (CPI) measures the rate of price change of goods and services purchased by households. It measures changes in the average level of prices over a period of time. In other words, prices indicator of what is happening to prices, consumers are paying for items purchased. With a given starting point or base period which is usually taken as 100, the CPI can be used to compare current period consumer prices with those in the base period.Consumer Price index is the most frequently used indicator of inflationand reflect changes in the cost of acquiring a fixed basket of goods and services by the average consumer. The weights are usually derived from household expenditure surveys.