Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts to blatant Astros trolling
DENVER — They’re throwing an Astro-free All-Star Game at Coors Field. For everyone, at least, besides Aaron Judge. The Yankees’ slugger, starting in right field and hitting cleanup for the American League in Tuesday night’s Midsummer Classic, found himself fielding a number of queries about his team’s fierce recent rival. That fierceness displayed itself big time over the weekend at Minute Maid Park, the Yankees winning the series yet failing to close out a three-game sweep when, amazingly, Chad Green served up a three-run, walk-off homer to the loathed-in-The-Bronx Jose Altuve.wmleader.com
