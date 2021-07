Rising NBA and Air Jordan star, Jayson Tatum will be getting his very own Air Jordan 36 PE to release to the general public very soon. Jayson Tatum is by far one of the young faces representing the new generation of NBA players. Being only 23 years old and having a couple of years in the league under his belt already, the 6’8 forward has quickly become one of the main faces of the league and represents Jordan Brand on and off the court as best as possible. Now with him receiving his own PE colorways to wear on the court, he will be dropping his very own pair to the public that could be a nod to playing on Team USA’s basketball team.