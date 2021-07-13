Ride 'round the mountain: Off-road trails welcome riders to Eureka Springs
Mountain bikers can work up a powerful appetite zipping over one of the Ozarks' premier trail networks. The calorie burn is along the Marble Flats trails minutes from downtown Eureka Springs . Trail loops twist and turn for about five miles along a mountainside above the town's main street. After the ride, nearby restaurants and taverns are within pedaling distance to replace those spent calories.www.arkansasonline.com
