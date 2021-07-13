Editorial: Three ways Florida can better protect condo towers

Rescuers are continuing the search at the Champlain Towers South, and it may take months to determine what toppled the 12-story condominium last month north of Miami Beach. But the tragedy has already exposed gaps in the way Florida manages high-rise buildings. That’s an invitation to another disaster in a condo-haven like Florida, where tall towers line the beaches, and where the impacts of climate change pose growing risks to lives and property, especially along the coast.