Editorial: Three ways Florida can better protect condo towers

By Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board, Tampa Bay Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescuers are continuing the search at the Champlain Towers South, and it may take months to determine what toppled the 12-story condominium last month north of Miami Beach. But the tragedy has already exposed gaps in the way Florida manages high-rise buildings. That’s an invitation to another disaster in a condo-haven like Florida, where tall towers line the beaches, and where the impacts of climate change pose growing risks to lives and property, especially along the coast.

