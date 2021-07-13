Cancel
This Peaceful Outdoor Yoga Series Is Back On At SF Botanical Garden

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Vinyasa yoga surrounded thousands of beautiful plants? Yes please!

San Francisco Botanical Garden is starting to open up some visitor-favorite activities, including the popular Flower Piano coming back in September. We’re especially excited to see that their outdoor yoga series, Yoga in the Garden , has returned! You can now book a spot at these lovely monthly yoga classes, where you will breathe deeply while doing sun salutations, heart openers and more while surrounded by SF Botanical Garden’s majestic landscape.

Your instructor, Nicolette Telech, will guide you through a 45-minute vinyasa-style yoga session while you take in the sights, smells and sounds of the surrounding meadow and Monterey Cypress trees. The class is accessible to beginners and provides an excellent way to connect with nature while also connecting with yourself. Learn to connect mindfulness with flexibility and strength movements. It doesn’t get much more relaxing than this!

SF Botanical Garden advises guests to bring their own yoga mat or towel, and to dress in layers, as we all know weather in San Francisco is unpredictable! In the event of rain, the class will be canceled.

These monthly classes cost $15 general admission, are free to members, and take place on the first Thursday of every month at 12pm. If you’re interested in becoming a member, you’ll find a variety of other free activities to check out all year long.

The SF Botanical Garden features over 8,000 kinds of plants across 55 acres. Be sure to check out the Ancient Plant Garden, the Garden of Fragrance, the Moon Viewing Garden, and many others during your visit!

You can visit the San Francisco Botanical Garden at 1199 9th Ave in San Francisco from 7:30am-4pm, 7 days a week.

Featured image: @sfbotanicalgarden via Instagram

