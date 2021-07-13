Cancel
Soccer

Korean, Japanese clubs dominate eastern zone in ACL

By JOHN DUERDEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Daegu FC announced that one of its players had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after the eastern zone of the Asian Champions League’s group stage wrapped up.

Apart from that, it was a relatively smooth run for clubs from South Korea and Japan in the opening stages of the continental club championship.

Teams from the K-League and the J.League took seven of the eight places on offer in the second round that is scheduled to start in September. Defending champion Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea as well as Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale were especially dominant, winning six out of six games.

“It was great to end things on a high with a win,” Kawasaki coach Toru Oniki said. “In the team we are very competitive among each other, getting results is paramount ... We will start preparing for the next round now.”

Ulsan and Kawasaki will meet in the next stage with two other Japanese vs. Korean matches, as Nagoya Grampus takes on Daegu and Cerezo Osaka meets Pohang Steelers.

The only club from outside Japan or South Korea to advance from the eastern zone was BG Pathum of Thailand.

Coached by Australia’s Aurelio Vidmar, who led Adelaide United to the Asian Champions League final in 2008, BG is preparing to take on Korean powerhouse Jeonbuk Motors.

“We’re very pleased with our progression into the Round of 16,” Vidmar said. “I’ve said earlier that this is probably one of the hardest groups ... It showed that we can certainly match the best.”

The task in the group stage for Korean and Japanese clubs was made easier because of the travel restrictions in place around the region during the global pandemic.

Each of the five groups were held in a central venue in either Thailand or Uzbekistan and, because of commitments in disrupted domestic leagues, Australian clubs withdrew and clubs from China sent teams comprising mostly youth and reserve players.

Beijing FC lost five out of six games, including a heavy 7-0 loss to Kawasaki. Beijing FC coach Zoran Jankovic hopes that the situation will be different next time.

“Some players improved, they showed it in a few games and they did well for their future,” Jankovic said. “I hope the next time I coach in it, I will be with a first team, not youngsters.”

The withdrawals, combined with the expansion of the tournament from 32 to 40 teams, gave countries such as the Philippines a first taste of the group stage. And while the likes of Kaya-Iloilo struggled, the experience should prove valuable.

“Going back to the Philippines, it’s just about the players understanding what they have achieved so far and not being satisfied,” Kaya’s English coach Graham Harvey said. “We want to be back at this stage, and we will be back on this stage.

“We want to make sure that the next time we come, we take points and are more competitive.”

Daegu FC issued a statement a day after returning to South Korea from Uzbekistan, where it played in the group stage, to say one player had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being quarantined. The club said all other players, coaches and staff tested negative and were self isolating.

The Asian Champions League is divided into two, based on geographic regions. The western zone group stage was completed in April. The second round, which has been reduced to one leg to save time and travel, will take place in September.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

