Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Jackass 4’ Gets Official Title And First Official Images

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
B98.5
B98.5
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And now Jackass 4 is titled Jackass Forever. That announcement was made today by Paramount as they released the first five official images from the upcoming film. They show the original Jackass crew — Johnny Knoxville, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Steve-O, Dave England, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Chris Pontius — looking a bit older and absolutely none the wider, participating in a Jackassian assortment of pranks and stunts. There are also new members of the crew this time, including the floridly named Sean "Poopies" McInerny.

b985.fm

Comments / 0

B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Chris Pontius
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Jackassian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosTMZ.com

'Jackass' Joins 'Shark Week' Sneak Peek, Possible Shark Attack???

"Jackass" is jumping the shark -- like, for real -- by joining Discovery Channel's "Shark Week" spectacle, and based on this first look ... we'd say someone's bitten off more than they can chew. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and a couple new jackasses are returning to TV later this...
MoviesA.V. Club

Steve-O sent himself to the ER with a stunt deemed too dumb even for Jackass

We, as a culture, are probably indebted to some degree to the members of the Jackass crew, who have spent large swathes of their lives destroying their bodies, and also possibly their souls, in order to serve up a long series of cautionary tales (albeit, ones cautioning us against doing things that most people, under non-extreme circumstances, would never do). That debt has now gotten a little heavier this week, after series mainstay Steve-O reported on how he sent himself to the emergency room after performing a stunt so disastrously dumb and self-destructive that not even the crew of Jackass 4 would film it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jackass 4 Star Details Gruesome Shark Week Bite Injury That Was So Bad Steve-O Couldn’t Watch

Jackass 4, recently retitled Jackass Forever, is going to feature some fan-favorite characters in the franchise. It will also introduce some new personalities, including Sean McInerney and more. The newfound movie star also recently participated in Shark Week, swimming with both bull sharks and reef sharks. While the experience with the bull sharks went fine, the reef shark experience led to a gruesome injury to one of his hands, an injury so bad that Steve-O had to walk away and couldn't watch.
MoviesCollider

'Jackass Forever': New First Look Images Tease an Older, Greyer, But Not Wiser Return to Mayhem

Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment studios have just dropped the title card and some first look images for the upcoming Jackass reunion movie, Jackass Forever. The announcement was made via the franchise's Twitter account. The new title card for the movie is featured in the tweet, along with a caption that reads: "We're back! A bit older and a lot grayer, but definitely not the wiser. Catch the #JackassForever trailer debut online Tuesday, July 20, follow our new Instagram account, and we'll see y'all on October 22."
Paramount, CAramascreen.com

Hell Yeah! Official Trailer For JACKASS FOREVER!

Forever young and still funny in the head. Paramount has released this official trailer for JACKASS FOREVER. jackass forever OPENS IN THEATRES OCTOBER 22, 2021. Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.
MoviesComicBook

Dune IMAX Preview Reportedly Reveals Official Title

Frank Herbert's Dune is one of the most beloved, and most dense, sci-fi novels of all time, with director Denis Villeneuve making it quite clear that the upcoming film adaptation would only be covering roughly the first half of the novel, though an extended IMAX preview of the film has reportedly revealed that the new film's full title is "Dune: Part One." We shouldn't anticipate such a detail impacting the marketing plans for the film, as it will likely still land in theaters with the title "Dune," but this reveal will likely make it much more clear to those unaware of the source material that this is assuredly just the beginning of an extended narrative. Dune is currently slated to land in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22nd.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

MTV Cribs is officially getting a reboot!

It's been a tough 18 months and we deserve something positive. Something like the return of one of the most iconic celebrity reality shows going, MTV Cribs. That's right, 20 years after the series first graced our screens Cribs is officially getting a 2021 reboot. We can't wait to peak inside perfectly organised fridges and excessively full walk-in-wardrobes once again.
MoviesCapital Journal

Millard at the Movies

This week’s movie reviews are like a WWE pay-per-view in the late 1990s: it’s fully loaded. I decided to review Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Tomorrow War, and Fear Street Parts 2 and 3. Most of these movies can be streamed at home, while Space Jam can be seen at the State 1-2-3 Theatre. Mild spoilers are ahead.
MoviesElite Daily

Machine Gun Kelly Just Said The Movie He Stars In With Megan Fox Is Trash

Like plenty of iconic Hollywood couples, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) met on set. Heck, Fox even admitted he was one of the major reasons she signed onto their new thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass. But according to Baker, their meet-cute was one of the only good things about the movie. On the thriller’s premiere date, Machine Gun Kelly slammed his movie with Megan Fox on Twitter, calling it trash.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People are losing it at this video of Addison Rae filming a TikTok in front of someone trying to work

If there's one thing we know about being a social media sensation, and especially a TikToker, it's that you have to learn never to be embarrassed by anything. Whether it's vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you've got to be willing to just go with it. Which is exactly what's going on in this behind the scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man seated behind her awkwardly tries to carry on working on his laptop. Props to her, and him quite frankly.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Gunplay Shows Fans Post Effects of Cocaine Use

Love and Hip Hop star, Gunplay has been transparent with his use of cocaine. The Florida rapper previously opened up about letting go of his addiction to the substance in 2012. In an interview, Gunplay detailed just how bad his substance abuse got to at one point. “How bad did...

Comments / 0

Community Policy