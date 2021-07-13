‘Jackass 4’ Gets Official Title And First Official Images

Frank Herbert's Dune is one of the most beloved, and most dense, sci-fi novels of all time, with director Denis Villeneuve making it quite clear that the upcoming film adaptation would only be covering roughly the first half of the novel, though an extended IMAX preview of the film has reportedly revealed that the new film's full title is "Dune: Part One." We shouldn't anticipate such a detail impacting the marketing plans for the film, as it will likely still land in theaters with the title "Dune," but this reveal will likely make it much more clear to those unaware of the source material that this is assuredly just the beginning of an extended narrative. Dune is currently slated to land in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22nd.