Mitsubishi dealerships are thrilled with the arrival of the 2022 Outlander which they view as exactly the type of halo vehicle the brand needs. The new Outlander started to arrive at Mitsubishi dealerships in April and is the brand’s most expensive model since the 2015 Lancer Evolution Final Edition. It may be a totally different vehicle than the Evo, but it is attracting a wealthier clientele to the brand, Auto News reports.