Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

France Fines Google About $593 Million Over News Copyright Row - AFP

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

(Reuters) - France has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 500 million euros ($592.75 million) over news copyright row, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Copyright#Reuters#Alphabet Inc#Afp News Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Google
Related
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

Indonesia to receive 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in August

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is expecting to receive 45 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in August, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual news conference on Monday. They will include vaccines from Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer, he said. Budi also said that hospital bed occupancies have gone down...
Travelwhtc.com

EU Commission approves Italy’s airport support scheme

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Monday approved Italy’s 800 million euro state aid scheme to compensate airports and ground-handling operators following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel. The compensation, in the form of direct grants, covers the period of March 1 to July 14, 2020. “Airports...
Lawwtaq.com

Commission starts legal action against 23 EU countries over copyright rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – France, Spain, Italy and 20 other EU countries may be taken to court for their tardiness in enacting landmark EU copyright rules into national law, the European Commission said on Monday as it asked the group to explain the delays. The copyright rules, adopted two years ago,...
Educationkelo.com

China confirms for-profit tutoring in core school subjects is barred – Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is barring existing core school subject tutoring institutions from making profit, a report in the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday. The news confirmed a move contained in a government document widely circulated on Friday that sent shockwaves through China’s vast private education sector and sent share prices of providers plunging.
Businesstheohiostar.com

Google Hit with $590 Million Fine For Not Paying Publishers

Google was fined $590 million Tuesday by a French regulator Tuesday for failing to negotiate with news publishers for use of their content. France’s Competition Authority issued the €500 million (roughly $590 million) fine after Google repeatedly violated April 2020 orders forcing the company to pay news publishers to display their content in search results, the agency announced in a statement Tuesday. The orders were issued after the tech company failed to comply with a 2019 European Union (EU) copyright law mandating news aggregators such as Google license content from news publishers and press agencies, The Wall Street Journal reported.
BusinessUnion Leader

Google fined $593 million by French antitrust agency

Google was fined 500 million euros ($593 million) in France after the search giant failed to follow an order to thrash out a fair deal with publishers to use their news content on its platform. The Alphabet unit ignored a 2020 decision to negotiate in good faith for displaying snippets...
TravelMetro International

Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. At the same time, authorities said they would extend a ban on multiple-day festivals,...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Six Italian athletes in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 case

MILAN (Reuters) – Six athletes and seven officials from Italy’s Olympic delegation are being quarantined at the Tokyo 2020 Village after coming into “close contact” with a journalist who tested positive to COVID-19 on their flight to the Games, AGI newswire reported on Saturday. Japanese health authorities made the decision...
Protestsrock947.com

Protesters against COVID restrictions clash with police in Paris-BFM Television

PARIS (Reuters) – Anti-vaccination protesters and other demonstrators against COVID-19 restrictions in France clashed with the police in central Paris on Saturday, leading anti-riot forces to use teargas, BTM Television reported. Beyond Paris, protests were expected to take place in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse as French...
AfricaUS News and World Report

Ethiopian Regulator Suspends Addis Standard News Website

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's media regulator said it had suspended the news website The Addis Standard on Thursday and accused it of advancing the agenda of a terrorist group. The publisher of the popular English-language website said it was disturbed by the decision and would appeal against it, but...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy