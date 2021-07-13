France Fines Google About $593 Million Over News Copyright Row - AFP

Google was fined $590 million Tuesday by a French regulator Tuesday for failing to negotiate with news publishers for use of their content. France’s Competition Authority issued the €500 million (roughly $590 million) fine after Google repeatedly violated April 2020 orders forcing the company to pay news publishers to display their content in search results, the agency announced in a statement Tuesday. The orders were issued after the tech company failed to comply with a 2019 European Union (EU) copyright law mandating news aggregators such as Google license content from news publishers and press agencies, The Wall Street Journal reported.