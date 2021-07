Netflix has released the trailer for their next Scandinavian series – this time a comedic horror story. “Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes” arrives on August 25th and follows Live Hallangen who is found dead in a field in Skarnes, Norway. But hours later she suddenly wakes up on the forensic table with a dark, insatiable hunger… Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep the family driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible. Live has to learn to control her new dangerous nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival, which ironically goes hand in hand with the survival of the family business. The series is made up of 6 episodes.