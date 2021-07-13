Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

ISPOR’s Flagship Journal Value in Health Demonstrates High Impact

Newswise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—July 13, 2021—New data released by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports fortifies the position of ISPOR’s premier journal, Value in Health, as one the top journals in the fields of Health Policy & Services, Health Care Sciences & Services, and Economics. The 2021 release of the Journal Citations Report includes key citation data and trends for 20,942 journals from 113 countries. This year's data show that Value in Health's impact factor score is 5.725, which represents a 20.6% increase over the previous year, and the journal’s 5-year impact factor score is now 6.932. Value in Health ranks 4th of 88 journals in the health policy and services category, 9th of 108 journals in the healthcare sciences and services category, and 24th of 376 journals in the economics category.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journal Citation Reports#Health Economics#Journals#Value In Health#Health Policy Services#Heor#Good Practices Reports#Mcom#University Of York#Phd#University Of Maryland#Ispor Ispor#Multistakeholder#Medline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Hoboken, NJEurekAlert

Leading material science journal InfoMat receives first impact factor of 25.405

July 13, 2021 - Hoboken, NJ - Wiley, a global leader in research and education, today announced that its open access journal InfoMat received its first impact factor of 25.405. Launched in 2019 in partnership with a double first-class university in China, InfoMat addresses the growing scientific interest in new materials and their applications in the rapid development of information technology.
Public Healthduke.edu

Are Global Health Trials Overstating Their Impact?

Positive results from a randomized trial can often be enough to convince global health policymakers to invest in wide-scale implementation of a new health intervention. But incomplete and inaccurate reporting of trial data may be inflating the potential impact of some research findings, according to a new study led by Duke data scientists.
Health Servicesmibluesperspectives.com

Institutional Bias and Its Impacts on Health

No hospital or health care provider sets out to treat patients differently based on what language they speak, the color of their skin, their gender, their age, their insurance status or their income. Yet in many cases across the U.S., there are disparate health outcomes based on those factors. That’s...
HealthAMA

AMA helps business leaders grasp digital health’s true value

What’s the news: The AMA has detailed for the sophisticated executive readership of Harvard Business Review a holistic framework for how physicians, health care organizations, payers and policymakers can better assess the value of virtual care as the U.S. inches toward a post-pandemic telehealth landscape. In their essay, “How to...
Law EnforcementNeuroscience News

The Impact of Police Action on Population Health

Summary: A new model shows how different encounters with the police can affect population health at multiple levels. A specific police action, an arrest or a shooting, has an immediate and direct effect on the individuals involved, but how far and wide do the reverberations of that action spread through the community? What are the health consequences for a specific, though not necessarily geographically defined, population?
Wildlifewildlife.org

TWS journal impact factors see increase

Journal of Wildlife Management, Wildlife Society Bulletin and Wildlife Monographs saw an increase in their 2020 Journal Impact Factor, according to recently updated numbers in the Journal Citation Reports published by Clarivate. “Many researchers and beginning scientists have expressed concern about the impact factor for JWM and other TWS publications...
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Synlogic Publishes Papers In Nature Journals Demonstrating Proof-of-Mechanism And Potential Of Synthetic Biotic Platform For The Treatment Of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, announced today the publication of two papers in the journals Nature Metabolism and Communications Biology. The publications detail findings from a first-in-human study of investigational Synthetic Biotic™ medicine SYNB1618 and the development of a mechanistic model to predict the function of an engineered bacterial therapeutic in healthy volunteers and Phenylketonuria (PKU) patients. These data add to the growing body of scientific research demonstrating the therapeutic potential of Synthetic Biotic™ medicines for the treatment of PKU.
Bethesda, MDNewswise

New Center for Health Services Research to Support Improved Healthcare Outcomes

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) recently established a new Center for Health Services Research (CHSR), focused on producing outcomes-based research and policy recommendations that support the readiness of America’s Warfighter, and ultimately improving health outcomes throughout the Military Health System (MHS).
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Deadly drug-resistant superbug spreading in US

Cases of a deadly fungal infection resistant to all existing treatments have been spreading through nursing homes and hospitals in the United States for the first time, health officials said.Outbreaks of Candida auris, an emerging yeast infection first identified in Asia in 2009, were reported in a Washington DC care home and at two Dallas, Texas, hospitals.Among the cases were several that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a medical...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy