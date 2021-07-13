Cancel
POTUS

The power of white, Trump-loving evangelical Christian leaders is waning

By Anthea Butler
MSNBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Census of American Religion from the Public Religion Research Institute, or PRRI, is a bracing look at the past and the future of American organized religion. To summarize, the social and political future belongs to the religiously unaffiliated, Christians of color and the youth. White evangelicals, once a powerhouse, younger group, are now the oldest Christians in the country, and their vaccine hesitancy may also curb their life expectancy. And despite debates about history, our nation remains divided by boundaries of immigration and slavery from the 19th century that still exist in the 21st century.

