Wheels Now, Waukesha, is proud to announce the hiring of Jackson David as an Account Executive. Jackson is a UW Whitewater graduate and has 5 years experience sourcing and selling drifting and motorsports wheels. Wheels Now has been serving the wheel industry since 1910 and is a manufacturer and distributor of wheels, rims and parts and has aggressive growth plans ahead Wheels Now was recently purchased by well-known entrepreneur Jim Lindenberg, Nick Weissenborn and Heather Varney.