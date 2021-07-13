Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jackson David

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheels Now, Waukesha, is proud to announce the hiring of Jackson David as an Account Executive. Jackson is a UW Whitewater graduate and has 5 years experience sourcing and selling drifting and motorsports wheels. Wheels Now has been serving the wheel industry since 1910 and is a manufacturer and distributor of wheels, rims and parts and has aggressive growth plans ahead Wheels Now was recently purchased by well-known entrepreneur Jim Lindenberg, Nick Weissenborn and Heather Varney.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Whitewater#Wheels Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessFast Casual

DAVID DRAIN

David Drain is the managing director of the ICX Association and leads the events team for Networld Media Group. He has more than 25 years of experience in association management, event planning, writing and speaking. Previously, he served as executive director of the Digital Screenmedia Association. ICX Association names award...
Economybizjournals

Kevin Tichenor

Kevin Tichenor joined Texas Capital Bank's Middle Market Banking Team as Senior Vice President. With 12 years of industry experience, Kevin supports commercial and industrial business owners in the greater Houston market with debt financing, cash management and corporate investment needs.
Economysavannahceo.com

Andrew Smith of Kennickell Group, Vehicle Wraps

Vice President of Sales at Kennickell Group Andrew Smith talks about the growth in vehicle wraps and how they can help your business. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
Austin, TXbizjournals

Austin's 8VC to build, invest in startups with storage giant Lineage Logistics

8VC became one of the biggest and most prominent venture capital firms in Austin almost as soon as it shifted its headquarters to the Texas capital from San Francisco. Now it’s formalizing a long-standing relationship with a refrigerated storage giant in an effort to identify emerging technologies seen as key to the shipping and logistics sector.
Jeffersontown, KYbizjournals

Louisville entertainment and amusement company announces merger

Jeffersontown's Bluegrass Karting & Events is merging with Cincinnati-based Full Throttle Adrenaline Park and Detroit-based Kart2Kart. Financial terms were not disclosed in a news release announcing the deal. I've reached out for that and other details and this story could be updated. "The merger has been in the works for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy