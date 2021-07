A resistance line has formed in the chart of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). This line has prevented AAPL from hitting a new 52 week high. But if the stock breaks through this level, its is expected to breakout. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.Apple Inc. (AAPL) designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue.