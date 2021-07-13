ZTE teases Axon 30 with an improved under-display camera
Last year ZTE unveiled an intriguing phone called the Axon 20, the first commercial smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. The concept of a device without a notch, punch-hole, or pop-up mechanism sounded great on paper. However, the real-world experience was mediocre at best. As we noted in our review, images produced by Axon 20’s under-display selfie camera were quite blurry in all lighting conditions. Despite the first failed attempt, ZTE is in no mood to give up on the under-display camera tech just yet. The company is gearing up to launch a successor dubbed the Axon 30, which will come equipped with an improved under-display camera.www.xda-developers.com
