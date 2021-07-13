11813 Heathmere Cres, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath Tri-level in the much-desired Huguenot area of Midlothian. This home features: Hardwood floors throughout most of the middle and upper levels of the house, beautiful crown molding in the living and dining room areas, great back deck perfect for entertaining, large back yard, workshop in the back yard that already has electric run to it, and tilt gutters that makes cleaning and maintaining them a breeze. Get that secluded neighborhood feel with the convenience of being minutes from anything you could need. You really don’t want to miss your chance at making this your next home! Make sure to check out the 3D tour!