The Jamestown Police Department has released dramatic body camera footage from one of their officers who rescued a family from a burning home. His actions were truly heroic. Jamestown Police say while Officer Mark Conklin was on a call on Baker Street, he got word there was an active structure fire on William Street. Officials say Conklin immediately sprinted over to William Street to respond to the blaze. Police say Conklin discovered children and an adult trapped upstairs in the fully engulfed building.