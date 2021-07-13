Cancel
Factbox: What do the EU’s new climate policies mean for Europe?

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Union will on Wednesday unveil its most ambitious plan yet to fight climate change, with a dozen policies setting out in unprecedented detail how to overhaul its 27 economies to become greener this decade. The EU will publish hundreds of pages of proposed rules. Member states...

EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Europe to unveil sweeping climate change policy blueprint

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will on Wednesday unveil its most ambitious plan yet to tackle climate change, aiming to pull ahead in the race among the world’s biggest economies to turn far-off green goals into concrete action this decade. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies,...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Factbox - What do the EU's new climate policies mean for Europe?

By Isla Binnie and Kate Abnett (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday unveiled its most ambitious plan yet to fight climate change, with a dozen policies setting out in unprecedented detail how to overhaul its 27 economies to become greener this decade. The European Commission, which designs EU policies, published hundreds of pages of proposed rules. Member states and the European Parliament will need to negotiate and approve each one.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

EU readies for radical overhaul of climate, energy policy

The European Commission will table a package of energy and climate laws on Wednesday designed to facilitate the EU's transition to a net zero economy. Among the 13 legislative proposals are plans to reform the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), a carbon market that is the cornerstone of Europe's climate policy.
Economynaturalgasworld.com

What would an EU carbon border adjustment mechanism mean

The European Commission is expected to formally propose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as part of today’s “Fit for 55” package. The European Commission is expected to formally propose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as part of today’s “Fit for 55” package. James Whiteside, global head of multi-commodity...
EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

The EU Green Deal Just Raised the Bar on Climate Policy

In my weekly column for World Politics Review, I detail the European Commission’s new 12-point climate change plan, the challenges the plan faces, and whether other countries will follow its lead. Last week the European Commission seized global leadership on climate change, unveiling a sweeping scheme to reduce the EU’s...
EnvironmentThe Independent

Watch live EU commissioners release draft of new climate policy proposals

The European Union is set to unveil its "Fit for 55" package of revised climate and energy laws on Wednesday morning. With a draft of ambitious plans designed to cut emissions drastically over the next decade, the EU aims to take the lead in climate policy action among the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters.
EnvironmentUN News Centre

EU urged to consider impact of new climate mechanism on developing countries

Although a new European Union (EU) climate initiative unveiled on Wednesday could change global trade patterns to favour countries where production is relatively carbon efficient, its value in mitigating climate change will likely be limited, the UN trade and development agency, UNCTAD, has warned. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)...
Environmentfinance-commerce.com

How Europe’s climate agenda will affect businesses

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. FRANKFURT, Germany — Cars with internal combustion engines will disappear from European showrooms by 2035. Steel producers and cement makers will pay for every ton of carbon dioxide their factories emit. Cargo ships may not be able to dock in ports like Rotterdam, Netherlands, or Hamburg, Germany, unless they run on cleaner fuels. Commercial airliners will be required to fill up with synthetic fuel produced with green energy.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-EU's COVID-19 vaccine donations so far

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - EU member states have pledged to share about 160 million COVID-19 vaccines, but only a small portion has been shipped so far, according to an EU internal document reviewed by Reuters. Out of the 160 million, just over 126 million will go to COVAX, a...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

The EU’s groundbreaking climate law needs data

For years, manufacturers have watched with apprehension as the European Union debated a policy that could send shockwaves across the world’s heavy industries. Europe’s aim: To level the playing field between EU companies that pay for their carbon pollution and those overseas that don’t. Consider steel. Across Europe, steelmakers are...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: What the EU’s Fit for 55 means for hydrogen

The European Commission presented its Fit for 55 package of policy proposals to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. Among other documents and strategies published on Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed the revision of key EU directives in the energy field, including the Energy Taxation Directive (ETD) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). The Commission also proposed the revision of the Emission Trading System (ETS). All these proposals are somehow related to hydrogen. “The lowest minimum rate of €0.15/GJ applies to electricity – regardless of its use -, advanced sustainable biofuels and biogas, and renewable fuels of non-biological origin such as renewable hydrogen. Low-carbon hydrogen and related fuels will also benefit from that same rate for a transitional period of 10 years,” reads the Commission’s statement on the ETD revision. The proposed RED revision seeks to convert into EU law some of the concepts outlined in the energy system integration and hydrogen strategies published in 2020.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Reactions to EU's "Fit for 55" climate plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its most ambitious plan to tackle climate change and set out how the European Union’s 27 countries can meet a collective goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. GOVERNMENTS/POLITICIANS. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China says EU's planned carbon border tax violates trade principles

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China said on Monday the European Union's plan to impose the world's first carbon border tax will expand climate issues into trade in violation of international principles and hurt prospects for economic growth. The European Commission this month outlined plans to impose a Carbon Border...
Economyhot96.com

EU brings trade challenge against Russia to WTO

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has requested the launch of a World Trade Organization case against Russia over measures it says restrict EU companies from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises. “The European Union has requested WTO dispute consultations with the Russian Federation regarding Russian measures which the EU...
LifestyleNew York Post

EU pushes for changes to Google’s flight and hotel search results

The European Union is pushing for clarity from Google about how the company processes flight and hotel searches. The tech giant must explain why it ranks certain flights and hotels above others and provide more clarity about how it calculates prices, European Union regulators demanded Monday, accusing the company of having “misled” consumers.
Charitiescrowdfundinsider.com

European Government Funds May Get Distributed by European Crowdfunding Platforms

Recently, a report was published regarding the European Commission distributing European (ESIF) funds through European crowdfunding platforms. Obviously, if this occurs it will be a boon for both platforms and issuers. The report was written by Karsten Wenzlaff, Ana Odorovic and Ronald Kleverlaan, along with consulting firm PwC. The authors...

