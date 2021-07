Predicting the 53-man roster in July is often a tough task, but this 2021 edition could prove to be more difficult than usual. Many factors are at play this year. The Detroit Lions have an overhauled coaching staff and front office, with a new general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator. This leads to uncertainty about the roster makeup. How similar will Dan Campbell, Anthony Lynn, and Aaron Glenn’s team look to the the Saints and Chargers of last season? Will Brad Holmes build a team much like the Rams? Training camp is as much practice for the players as it is for the coaches, and it seems like this staff has some good chemistry.