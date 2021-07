Vanderbilt Commodores infielder Carter Young hits an RBI single in the seventh inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports. The dust is still settling from the 2021 MLB Draft, but teams like the Detroit Tigers are already hard at work scouting for next year’s draft. There was even a high-school all-star game in Denver last weekend, though with MLB’s muddled schedule of events, you can be forgiven for missing it.