Moody's downgrades some Credit Suisse senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.44.