Moody's downgrades some Credit Suisse senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings

 14 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday downgraded some of Credit Suisse's (OTC: CSGN) senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings, saying risks related to the Archegos and Greensill affairs would take significant resources to resolve. Switzerland's second-largest bank was forced to wind down $10 billion in funds linked...

