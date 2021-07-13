Credit Suisse Starts atai Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) at Outperform

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.