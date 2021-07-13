Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

UPDATE: China Renaissance Assumes DouYu (DOYU) at Hold

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

China Renaissance analyst Yiwen Zhang assumes coverage on DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) with a Hold rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Weaker fundamentals than Huya: Due to Douyu’s smaller mobile MAU base of 59.1mn in 1Q21 (vs. Huya’s 75.5mn) and the larger impact on the company from past merger uncertainty (company is target rather acquirer), we forecast softer growth and a lower margin for Douyu compared with Huya. We forecast Douyu’s revenue to grow 2%/7% YoY in 2021E/22E (vs. 11%/12% for Huya), and adj. net margin at -3.7%/1.5% (vs. 5.7%/7.9% for Huya)."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doyu#China Renaissance#Doyu#Hold#Mau#3 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Hold

Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) from Buy to Hold. The analyst comments "We believe the favorable memory demand-supply dynamics will peak in 2H21 due to seasonal build coupled with many of its end customers changing their inventory management tactics from just-in-time to just-in-case. While we believe DRAM and NAND contract pricing will continue to improve sequentially into the August quarter, we believe pricing is nearing a near-term peak. Based on our industry research, we now expect a limited room for further price increase as we are moving into the Nov and Feb quarters. Additionally, we see early signs of some component inventory build in the PC and smartphone supply chain. Thus, we are downgrading MU to hold as we expect earnings outperformance to moderate into CY22."
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 699,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Assumes argenx SE (ARGX) at Outperform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Galler assumes coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) with a Outperform rating. The analyst comments "In this deck, we discuss key investor debates such as efgartigimod's position in the FcRn pecking order, the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “. Shares of NYSE CEA remained flat at $$19.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCK) CFO Buys ~$727K in Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCK) (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDA: DISKB) CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels, bought 25,000 shares on 05/24 at $29.09. Wiedenfels bought the 'C' shares 'DISCK'. The CFO owns 75,000 shares direct after the purchase. Shares of the stock...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Resolute Partners Group Boosts Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 104.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

Analysts expect the dollar to move between $3,690 and $3,750

July 26, 2021-8: 32 p.m. NS. This will be the range of volatility for the next three months according to those consulted in Fedesarrollo’s latest survey. Fedesarrollo revealed the results of the July Financial Opinion Survey, a survey that compiles forecasts for the leading indicators of the Colombian economy. You...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Susquehanna Starts Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) at Positive

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos initiates coverage on Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) with a Positive rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst comments "Arguably the most dynamic U.S. airline today, this "hybrid low-cost" carrier is part leisure airline, part air charter, and part CMI operator for e-tailor Amazon. Its current iteration follows its 2018 acquisition by PE-firm Apollo Global Mgmt. and subsequent operational reworking. With its recent IPO (March 2021), we see SNCY as eager and well positioned to capitalize on the recovery, with its nascent TSA with Amazon another way to play the secular growth trend in e-commerce."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (TWCBU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TWCBU), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Oiln (OLN) PT Raised to $69 at Stifel

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson raised the price target on Oiln (NYSE: OLN) to $69.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining a Buy rating after updating estimates ahead of Q2 to reflect continued strong Chlor-Alkali and Epoxy fundamentals. The analyst...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Upgrades Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) to Hold

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim upgraded Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from Sell to Hold with a price target of $58.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of PLAN from Sell to Hold based largely on our most recent industry checks that indicate the overall deal activity in its core target market, enterprise performance management (EPM), has picked up meaningfully over the past quarter, although much of the increase is driven by smaller sized deals. As such, we are expecting PLAN's overall business activity to show at least some modest improvement vs. our previous expectation, especially in regard to the new customer adds. However, we continue to receive feedback from our industry sources that activity around large $1M+ ARR deals in the industry remains lackluster, which has been the case for more than a year. This is further supported by our checks with large global system integrators (GSIs) that activity around large planning initiatives remains lackluster. We also highlight that a private vendor, OneStream, continues to gain traction in the marketplace at the expense of PLAN, especially around Oracle's Hyperion end-of-life support-related activity. Overall, we are modestly increasing this year's billings growth estimate from the mid-20s to high-20s to reflect improvement in its business activity. We continue to believe that large deal activity ($1M+ ARR deals) needs to rebound for the company to return to a 40%+ billings growth rate prior to COVID. Our new $58 PT reflects modestly higher cash flows."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Assumes Aclaris Therapeutis (ACRS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Aclaris Therapeutis (NASDAQ: ACRS) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy