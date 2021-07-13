Cancel
Public Safety

A landmark for criminal justice reform

The Decatur Daily
 13 days ago

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s announcement Wednesday that he had begun to implement a new law — which he helped write as an Assembly member — requiring his office to investigate fatal police shootings is one more landmark for criminal justice reform in the Golden State. It comes on the...

