Moody’s downgrades some Credit Suisse senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Credit rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday downgraded some of Credit Suisse’s. senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings, saying risks related to the Archegos and Greensill affairs would take significant resources to resolve. Switzerland’s second-largest bank was forced to wind down $10 billion in funds linked to collapsed...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

