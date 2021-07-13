Cancel
Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) IV and share price decrease

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) July option implied volatility is at 151, August is at 129; compared to its 52-week range of 75 to 230. Call put ratio 1.7 calls to 1 put.

