Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) IV and share price decrease

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,312,500 shares of its common stock, 18,750,000 of which are being offered by the Company and 1,562,500 of which are being offered by the selling stockholder named in the prospectus, at a price of $16.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). The Company and the selling stockholder have granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 3,046,875 shares of common stock. The shares will begin trading tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FXLV" and the offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021.