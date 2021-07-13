Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) IV and share price decrease

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) ("Olink" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of a public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares, each representing one common share of the Company (the "ADSs"), to be sold by certain selling shareholders of the Company, at a price to the public of $31.00 per ADS. In addition, certain selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional ADSs. The selling shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and Olink will not receive any proceeds. The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Comments / 0