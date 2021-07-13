CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A heavy thunderstorm;86;69;WSW;6;77%;73%;7. Chester;A heavy thunderstorm;84;69;SW;5;81%;73%;4. Danbury;A heavy thunderstorm;86;67;WSW;5;78%;73%;9. Groton;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSW;6;89%;71%;5. Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;87;68;S;6;74%;73%;5. Meriden;A heavy thunderstorm;85;67;SSW;5;79%;73%;5. New Haven;A heavy thunderstorm;84;71;SSW;6;81%;73%;5. Oxford;A heavy thunderstorm;82;66;W;5;91%;74%;5. Willimantic;A heavy thunderstorm;83;68;SSW;5;82%;73%;4. Windsor Locks;A heavy thunderstorm;87;67;S;6;74%;73%;4. _____www.sfgate.com
