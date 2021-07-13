Cancel
Environment

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A heavy thunderstorm;86;69;WSW;6;77%;73%;7. Chester;A heavy thunderstorm;84;69;SW;5;81%;73%;4. Danbury;A heavy thunderstorm;86;67;WSW;5;78%;73%;9. Groton;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSW;6;89%;71%;5. Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;87;68;S;6;74%;73%;5. Meriden;A heavy thunderstorm;85;67;SSW;5;79%;73%;5. New Haven;A heavy thunderstorm;84;71;SSW;6;81%;73%;5. Oxford;A heavy thunderstorm;82;66;W;5;91%;74%;5. Willimantic;A heavy thunderstorm;83;68;SSW;5;82%;73%;4. Windsor Locks;A heavy thunderstorm;87;67;S;6;74%;73%;4. _____

Albany, CASFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower. 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this. afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around. 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in...

