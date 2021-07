MLB pitchers are given the herculean task of hurling balls up to and over 100 miles per hour with pinpoint accuracy. In the span of an average baseball game, this must be done between 200-300 times. The effort required in pitching produces a tremendous strain on the pitcher, hence the importance of the bullpen. On occasion, a combination of luck and skill allows the bullpen a lighter load. Greg Maddux routinely exhibited such occasions which were coined “A Maddux” to represent throwing a complete game in under 100 pitches.