I commend Michele Norris for her column (June 20, “German faced its horrible past. Can we do the same?) laying out the brutal truth of slavery in the U.S. To those white Americans who can’t face our past, it’s time to grow up and acknowledge that our economic underpinnings were free labor from indentured servants and slaves and free land stolen from Native Americans, that this exploitation continued under Jim Crow laws established to put free blacks in their so called place and into the 20th century under convict leasing, sharecropping and peonage (ask U.S. Steel about their use of black forced labor).